Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of January, 2023 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A328 Garcia, Brandon 4321 Montgomery Blvd NE #394 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Clothing, bed frame, mattress, bins,
Unit B12 Corona, Sandra 106 Pleasant View Dr Bernalillo, NM 87004 Bed frame, couch, mattress, table, ironing board, blanket, purse,
Unit 320 Harrison, Steve Po box 398 Bernalillo, NM 87004 Wiring, wood, shelves, pvc piping,,
Unit 82 Sandoval, Lugardita P.O. Box 4247 San Felipe Pueblo, NM 87001 Boxes, Kithcen items, bins, bags, religous statues,cooler,
Unit 231 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Tile, , snow sled, wagon, utility dolly,windows and doors, window replacemwnt tools, bench, boxs tricycle , snow sled,tool box,auto parts,contractor supplies,floor heater,bicycle,hand tools,ladder,
Unit 232 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Doors, boxs, bins, scrap wood, swamp cooler, garden tools, tools, tires ,shelfs, sink, tile, Auto parts,contractor supplies, hand tools,ladder,wind surfing board,sink,
Unit A308 Reed, Ashlee 2619 Adams St NE Albuquerque, NM 87124 boxes, , vacuum, bins, , , mattress, , kareoke machine, bed frames, , , book shelf, luggage,table
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2022
