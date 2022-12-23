Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of January, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 137 Trujillo, Quentin 2805 l;a vega sw Albuquerque, nm 87105 Clothes, guitar, guitar case, bins, table, furniture, misc
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2022
