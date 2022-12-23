Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×10 Unit (# 624) – Katerina Arguello, 2319 Kafka Pl. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Unit Contains: Furniture, Bedding, Household Goods, Audio, Washer / Dryer, Artwork, Exercise Equipment, Tools, etc.
The auction will be available at www.storagetreasures.com.
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2022
