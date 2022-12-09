NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY DEC. 27TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY DEC. 30TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS:13,145,307,311,327,351,649,676,679,740,800,(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 13
AMBER BROCKMAN
825 W. TAYLOR RD.
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Lamps, bedframe, guitar, boxes, misc. household items
UNIT 145
SETH A FRAZIER
3381 VALVERDE LOOP
LAS CRUCES NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Furniture, Pottery, totes, misc. items
UNIT 307
NOEMI RAMIREZ
2301 EL CAMINO REAL APT. 606
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Washer, Dryer, furniture, tables, toys, decorations, misc. household items
UNIT 311
ISAIAH R MUNOZ
3004 DEVENDALE AVE.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Furniture, kid pool, A/C’s, kids’ toys, mirrors, misc. household items
UNIT 327
BRANDY LOUGHBOROUGH
1010 LUNA ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Totes, Pic Frames, DVD’s, Luggage, misc. items
UNIT 351
TAYLOR MONTES
5781 MAUER RD.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Lamp, Chairs, Cabinet, End Table
UNIT 649
DANNA WILLIAMS
835 TROJAN LOOP APT. A
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Power tools, Boxes, Totes, Clothes, Misc. items
UNIT 676
WILLIS JARAMILLO TERRAZAS
1100 HEATHER AVE. APT.C
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Xmas décor, totes, misc. household items
UNIT 679
LISA NOWELL
2620 EL CAMINO REAL TRL#68
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Kitchenware, Luggage, misc. household items
UNIT 740
GWENDOLA WAGLE
1515 STONE CREEK DR.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL 34689
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Boxes, Ladder, Misc. items
UNIT 800
DEANNA RODRIGUEZ
1850 SEXTON ST. APT. 17W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Bags, Fish tank, Boxes, Misc. household items
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE