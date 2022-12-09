NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON Tuesday, December 27th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON Friday, December 30th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: C34 ,C48C49,E40,E73,G13,K15,L26
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit C34
Muller-Gonzalez, Diana P
450 Ithaca CT #8
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Weed Eater, Sleeping bag, Totes, Misc. Items.
Unit C48C49
Jones, Odonis
1340 Paxton St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Boxes, TV, Table, Misc. Items
Unit E40
Suleima, Miranda E
1721 S Solano Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Four TV’s, Plastic containers, Lamps. Misc. Items
Unit E73
Santos, Meghan
1955 colorado ave apt 24
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Couches, Shop Vac, Boxes, Mirror, Microwave, Table, Misc. Items.
Unit G13
Ramirez, Joel A
4724 N 40th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Unit items consist of: ‘77 Chevy Car
Unit K15
Sanchez, Debra LN
1962 Embassy Apt C
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Stroller, Boxes, Plastic totes, Entertainment center, Misc. Items
Unit L26
Hernandez, Adrian
1316 Brownlee Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Electric Scooter, Jack, Air Compressor, Heater, Misc. Items.
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE