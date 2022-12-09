NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On January 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2014 GMC Terrain VIN 2GKALMEK4E6131089. KS license plate GOAT15. Last known registered owner is Lisa R. Ramirez, Patricia Ann Buchheit of Topeka, KS. In the amount of $661.55. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality Pontiac GMC Buick 7901 Lomas Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-348-1206.
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
