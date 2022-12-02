Storage Auction

Montana Ave Self Storage 389 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 575-526-2141 Publication of Notice of Lien Sale Legal Notice Storage Lien Sale Public Disposal. In accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (48-11-1), Montana Ave Self Storage, located at 389 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 will sell the contents of the following storage units, to satisfy a storage lien and related charges, by conducting a public disposal sale at 11:00 am on Saturday December 17, 2022. The contents of the units will be sold to the highest offer. Sale will be conducted at www.selfstorageauctions.com Montana Ave Self Storage may withdraw any unit from the sale prior to the time of the sale.
1. Victoria Herrera (Unit C316) 2501 EL CAMINO RIO #39 Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88001 – Household Items & Household goods.
2. Josephina Madrid (Unit C341) 355 MONTANA AVE # 226 LAS CRUCES, New Mexico, 88005 –
Household Items & Household goods.
3. Stephen Nicholson (Unit C342) 2740 Fairway Dr. #D Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88011- Household Items & Household goods.
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on December 13, 2022 at 8:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 959: Foster, Deborah 1307 Gold Ave SW; Albuquerque, NM 87102; Household, weaving loom, misc. boxes
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
