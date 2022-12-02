Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on December 13, 2022 at 8:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 959: Foster, Deborah 1307 Gold Ave SW; Albuquerque, NM 87102; Household, weaving loom, misc. boxes
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
Storage Auction
