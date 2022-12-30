Storage Sale

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday January 9th, 2023 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-82 MANAGERS UNIT Mikulski, Frank 1001 Louisiana NE Apt 24 ABQ NM 87110 $ 649.85 Jasso, Irma 40 Camino Viejo Tijeras NM 87059 $ 614.82 DiChristina, Patrice 3337 Montclaire Dr NE ABQ NM 87110 $ 446.82 Bissell Carpet Cleaner, Storage Rack, DVD Rack, Table, Sewing Machine/Materials, Folding table, Briefcases, Boxes, Misc.
D-90 Torres, Taffy 4500 2nd St SW ABQ NM 87105 Cooler, DR Table/Chairs, Lamps, Lots of Misc. $ 530.32
D-105 MANAGERS UNIT Gachupin, Joshua 8420 Black Stallion Rd SW ABQ NM 87121 $ 747.82 Perez, Moniesky 613 Charleston NE ABQ NM 87108 $ 898.32 Barton, Vanessa 5328 Montgomery NE #6101 ABQ NM 87109 $ 514.82 Five Laptop computers, Stanley Standing Toolbox, Frigidaire Ice Cube Maker, Yamaha Keyboard, 2 Nail Guns, Drill, Blower & Weed Wacker, Coors Light Mini Frig., iRobot robot, Car speak & box, NEXT Shocker mountain bike, Men’s watches, 8 person Tent, Hammocks, Air mattresses, New Tony Hawk skateboard, New tennis rackets, Spectre Air Intake System, Car jacks, Misc. HHGs, Many New Items (A Minimum Starting Bid $ 200.00)
D-123 Tohannie, Ashley 105 Texas St SE ABQ NM 87108 Kids bikes/toys, Tubs, Shelves, Msc.$ 766.32
E-143 Baca, Robert 426 Utah St SE F-1 ABQ NM 87108 Step Ladder, Washer/Dryer, Table, Window A/C, Car jack, Tools, Sword, Stoller, Lots of misc. $ 799.46
J-284 Gallegos, Regi
na 426 W. Putman Princton IL 61356 Nesting tables, Portable Heater, Propane Tank, Misc. $ 604.82
K-391 Mitchell, Lorenda ℅ Wendel Nix 5716 Kathryn Ave SE Apt C ABQ NM 87108 Coffee Table, File Cabinets, TV, BBQ, Blankets, Kirby Vac., Misc.$ 911.64
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
Storage Sale
