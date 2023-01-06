STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
Case No. 2022-1149
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT CERISE, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersign has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the attorney for the undersigned personal representative, at the addresses listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 12/19/2022
/s/ Stewart C. Butler
Stewart C. Butler
Attorney for Personal Representative
5732 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
Phone (505) 266-5056
Email: [email protected]
/s/ Robert Edward Cerise
Signature of Personal Representative, Robert Edward Cerise
of the Estate of ROBERT CERISE, Deceased
6037 Calle Ocho NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2023
