Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr reserves all rights regarding common-law copyright of trade-name/trademark, WILLIE LEE EDWARDS JR© – as well as any and all derivatives and/or orthographic variations of said Trade-Name/Trademark, not excluding Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr. Said Notice of Copyright is filed and recorded with Bernalillo County State of New Mexico date Dec 28, 2022, in the Bernalillo County Recorder office, Document Number# 2022109182. The filing of this copyright and this publication constitutes public notice that: (1) Said Trade name/trademark or any derivative or orthographic variation of said trade name/trademark, may neither be displayed, nor otherwise used in any manner, nor any use whatsoever of the common-law copyright described therein, without the prior, express written consent and acknowledgment of Secured Party, Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr, as signified by Secured Party’s original signature; (2) Secured Party neither grants, nor implies, nor otherwise gives consent for any unauthorized use of WILLIE LEE EDWARDS JR©, and all such unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. To view original entire copyright, phone 505-468-1290 an appt.
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the name WILLIE LEE EDWARDS JR© has been copyrighted. See entire said Copyright Notice in the Bernalillo County Recorder office document number #2022109182
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023
copyright of trade-name/trademark
Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr reserves all rights regarding common-law copyright of trade-name/trademark, WILLIE LEE EDWARDS JR© – as well as any and all derivatives and/or orthographic variations of said Trade-Name/Trademark, not excluding Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr. Said Notice of Copyright is filed and recorded with Bernalillo County State of New Mexico date Dec 28, 2022, in the Bernalillo County Recorder office, Document Number# 2022109182. The filing of this copyright and this publication constitutes public notice that: (1) Said Trade name/trademark or any derivative or orthographic variation of said trade name/trademark, may neither be displayed, nor otherwise used in any manner, nor any use whatsoever of the common-law copyright described therein, without the prior, express written consent and acknowledgment of Secured Party, Willie-Lee: Edwards Jr, as signified by Secured Party’s original signature; (2) Secured Party neither grants, nor implies, nor otherwise gives consent for any unauthorized use of WILLIE LEE EDWARDS JR©, and all such unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. To view original entire copyright, phone 505-468-1290 an appt.