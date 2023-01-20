STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 07714
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Justin Charles Koepke
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Justin Charles Koepke, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Justin Charles Koepke
Proposed Name
Justine Chava Koepke
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 6th day of February 2023, at the hour of 11:00 am,
This hearing will be held telephonically. Please
call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Please call five minutes before your start time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Justin Charles Koepke
Justin Charles Koepke
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
