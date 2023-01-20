STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 00165
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
PATTSY M. MARTINEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PATTSY M. MARTINEZ, Resident of the City of ABQ NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
PATTSY M. MARTINEZ
Proposed Name
PATRICIA MARIE MARTINEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 14th day of March 2023, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please Call:
1-800-747-5150
Access Code:
3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pattsy M. Martinez
PATTSY M. MARTINEZ
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO