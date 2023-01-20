STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022-06966
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ethan Paul Johnson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ethan Paul Johnson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ethan Paul Johnson
Proposed Name
Ethan Arthur Machtinger
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 14th day of March 2023, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please Call:
1-800-747-5150
Access Code:
3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ethan Johnson
Ethan Paul Johnson
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ D.Rusch Gathings
D.Rusch Gathings
1500 Mountain Road NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 842-0274 telephone.
(505) 243-6339 facsimile
[email protected]
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2022-06966
STATE OF NEW MEXICO