STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 07465
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gilber Daniel Leiva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gilber Daniel Leiva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gilber Daniel Leiva
Proposed Name
Daniel Gilber Leiva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gilber Daniel Leiva
Gilber Daniel Leiva
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2022 07465
STATE OF NEW MEXICO