STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00039
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Harrison Dean Trinkaus-Beckstead
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Harrison Dean Trinkaus-Beckstead, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Harrison Dean Trinkaus-Beckstead
Proposed Name
Harrison Dean Beckstead
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of February 2023, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Harrison Dean Trinkaus-Beckstead
Harrison Dean Trinkaus-Beckstead
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00039
STATE OF NEW MEXICO