STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sheryl Rae (Beaty)
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sheryl Rae Beaty, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sheryl Rae Beaty
Proposed Name
Sheryl Rae
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 20 day of February 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sheryl Rae Beaty
Sheryl Rae Beaty
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2023
