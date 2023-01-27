“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday February 09, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
017 – Andrea Dominguez, 325 Los Pinos, Bernalillo, NM, 87004, Stereo, speakers, step stool, chargers, Christmas items, mini fridge, filing cabinet, vacuum, purses, totes, furniture, chemicals, cleaning products
306 – William Jones, 4033 Montgomery blvd ne F 3, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Four car rims, couch, mattress, boxspring, luggage, armchair, tires, clothes, baseball mitts
151 – Anna Breland, 1626 Griego Rd, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Box spring, mattress, clothes, dresser, kitchen utensils, pillows
323 – Jose Vasquez-delacruz, 3000 AZTEC RD NE 67, ABQ, NM, 87107, Christmas items, clothes, camping chairs, totes, electronics
324 – Jose Vasquez-delacruz, 1504 Willys Knight NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87112, Ladders, lighting equipment, TV box, totes, Christmas items, flatscreen TV, clothes, mattress, furniture, chair, luggage
338 – Korinna Romero, 12508 Chico Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87123, Boxes, furniture, totes, baskets, stereo cabinet with electronics, aluminum trash can, misc items
334 – Johnny Gonzalez, 10913 Pecos Pl SW, Albuquerque, nm, 87121, Boxes, kid items, totes, crib, toys, misc items
309 – Tarreka Rashaud, 3611 Tyson NE Unit B, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, Totes, microwave, trash bags, boxes, kid items/toys, mirror, tire, chairs
A74 – Tiffany Edwards, PO Box 3336, TOHAJIILEE, NM, 87026, Boxes, Golf clubs, lawn and garden, music items, bed frame, dresser, desk, x-mas tree
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2023
“Notice of Public Auction.