NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On March 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2000 GMC Yukon VIN 3GKFK16T6YG183833. No license plate. Last known registered owner
is Unknown. In the amount of $1315.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
