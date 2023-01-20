NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On March 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2015 Diamond Utility Trailer. VIN 53NBE2421F1029094.No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $2205.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale.
A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
