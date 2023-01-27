NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on February 14, 2023 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
C92, Tracy Lynn Lovato, 1251 Ortiz Blvd ne, Albuquerque, NM 87108
E43, Lamarcus TOMPKINS, 11800 montgomery blvd ne #2051, Albuquerque, NM 87111
D1, Melanie Shelton, 4009 Delamar Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
F16, Walfredo Watchman, 13110 Constitution Ave NE apt 704, Albuquerque, NM 87112
C70, Angel Dewey, 75 Hotel Circle NE , 137, Albuquerque, NM 87123
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE