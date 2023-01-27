NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4800 Jefferson St NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 to satisfy a lien on February 14th, 2023 at approx. 2PM at www.storagetreasures.com
EZ53 Donna Polley 3000 Aztec RD NE TRLR 349 Albuquerque, NM 87107
EZ61 Tucker Griego 5001 San Mateo LN Apt#29 Albuquerque, NM 87109
EZ68 Anthony Ramirez 4125 St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
EZ74 Alicia Gurule 1201 Apodaca St SW, Albuquerque NM 87121
EZ84 Angela Sanchez 802 Palo Dura Ave, NW Albuquerque NM 87107
2 Sam Williams 5426 6th st NW, Albuquerque NM 87107
18 Johnathan Montes 9701 tierra del sol sw Albuquerque NM 87121
64 Johnny Gutierrez 2012 Commercial St SE Apt A Albuquerque, NM 87102
65 Tanya Notah 326 ½ Hernandez Rd NE Albuquerque NM 87113
266 Hanif Mohamed 5659-F Jefferson St, NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2023
