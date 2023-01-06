PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St., Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo Rd, in Las Cruces, NM, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding January 3 through January 21, 2023. Units for consideration: At Missouri: 67: Desirea Padilla, 3889 Calle de las Margaritas Spc 11, Las Cruces, NM 88005; wooden cabinets, yard tools, gas can, clothing, luggage, unidentified items, misc. At El Paseo: EP18: Felicity Forbes, 106 McDavid St., Gallatin, TN 37066; board games, yard tools, arts & crafts supplies, metal shelves, furniture, trampoline, books, files, misc.
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2023
Storage Sale
