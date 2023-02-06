STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 07810
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Malik Jamal St. George
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Malik Jamal St. George, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Malik Jamal St. George
Proposed Name
Malik Jamal Elkhader
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm.
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Malik St. George
Malik Jamal St. George
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
No. CV 2022 07810
STATE OF NEW MEXICO