STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 7808
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Yusef Jamal St. George
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yusef Jamal St. George, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Yusef Jamal St. George
Proposed Name
Yusef Jamal Elkhader
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 13th day of February 2023, at the hour of 10:35 am.
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Yusef St. George
Yusef Jamal St. George
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
No. CV 2022 7808
STATE OF NEW MEXICO