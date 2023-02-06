STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 00574
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Manuel Zamora
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Manuel Zamora, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Manuel Zamora
Proposed Name
Joe Manuel Zamora
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 2nd day of March 2023, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Manuel Zamora
Jose Manuel Zamora
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
No. CV 2023 00574
STATE OF NEW MEXICO