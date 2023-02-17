STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 00871
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anna Kathryn England
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Kathryn England, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anna Kathryn England
Proposed Name
Kathryn Anna England
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2023, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anna Kathryn England
Anna Kathryn England
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2023
