STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 0444
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Thomas Dean Epp
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thomas Dean Epp, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Thomas Dean Epp
Proposed Name
Beatrice Dean Epp
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Thomas Epp
Thomas Dean Epp
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
No. CV 2023 0444
STATE OF NEW MEXICO