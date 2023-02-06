STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00001
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ernest Alvarez Jr.
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ernest Alvarez Jr., Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ernest Alvarez Jr.
Proposed Name
Jakob DeWolf
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2023, at the hour of 1:40 pm.
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ernest Alvarez Jr.
Ernest Alvarez Jr.
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00001
STATE OF NEW MEXICO