STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00607
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexander Edward Ramos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexander Edward Ramos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexander Edward Ramos
Proposed Name
Astria Alexandria Raymos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 20 day of March 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexander Edward Ramos
Alexander Edward Ramos
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00607
STATE OF NEW MEXICO