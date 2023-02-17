STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00617
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brianne Amorette Hutson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brianne Amorette Hutson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brianne Amorette Hutson
Proposed Name
Bree Ana Morena de Santos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 1st day of March 2023, at the hour of 2:50 pm
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brianne Amorette Hutson
Brianne Amorette Hutson
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00617
STATE OF NEW MEXICO