Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Second Street 10130 2nd St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 online at www.storagetreasures.com
starting February 8th 2023 at 9 A.M., ending February 15th 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit BW02, Janet Kerr, 2016 Selway NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, Household goods
O97 Rayleashia Yazzie, P. O. Box 308, Many Farms, AZ 86538, Household goods
N20 Sharon Ingram, 7112 Pan American FW NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, Household goods
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: