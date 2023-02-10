NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting February 17, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending March 7, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: Unit #J-17: Angela Gurule: 2932 Maple Wood Dr SW ABQ., NM 87121: wood shelves, camping chairs, dolly, bed frames, Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
