NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 502
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 502
MELINDA SALAS
12899 Central Ave NE #348
Albuquerque NM 87123
Unit items consist of: Toys, furniture, boxes, mattresses
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
