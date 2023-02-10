NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY FEB. 284TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY MAR. 3RD, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 072, 399,470,515,731 & 749(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 072
JAY RENFROE
4904 DE ARMOUN RD.
ANCHORAGE, AK 99516
Unit items consist of: Vacuum, night stand, chair, totes, car seat, boxes, misc. items
UNIT 399
JOE REYNA
2902 QUASAR DR.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Tools, Tile, Boxes, Pool cleaning equipment, misc. items
UNIT 470
CURTIS W CRAWLEY
P.O. BOX 542
MESILLA, NM 88046
Unit items consist of: Window frames, door frames, tools, cement mixer, boxes, misc. items.
UNIT 515
CURTIS W CRAWLEY
P.O. BOX 542
MESILLA NM 88046
Unit items consist of: Boxes, couch, tools, washer, misc. items
UNIT 731
JAMES DUNAWAY
3000 MAJESTIC RIDGE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Car parts, Gym equipment, boxes, bags, tools, couch, misc. items.
UNIT 749
CURTIS W CRAWLEY
P.O. BOX 542
MESILLA, NM 88046
Unit items consist of: Tools, paintings, bikes, tires, furniture, boxes, misc. items
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE