NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on March 14, 2023 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
E65, Veronica Salazar, 503 Wisconsin ST NE #A, Albuquerque, NM 87108
G59, Naomi M Kropf, 11410 Prospect Avenue NE, Unit B, Albuquerque, NM 87112
E90, Antonia Sosa, 2428 Sandler Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
E49, Brooke Y Smith, Po box 82, San Fidel, NM 87049
G56, Nathen Christian, 4401 Morris st ne, Apt 211, Albuquerque, NM 87111 and 860 S. John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa, AZ 85139
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
