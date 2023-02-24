NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing Household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4800 Jefferson St NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 to satisfy a lien on March 14th, 2023 at approx. 2PM at www.storagetreasures.com
223 Vernon Rollerson 2nd P.O Box 65172, Albuquerque, NM 87193
223 Vernon Rollerson 2nd 3466 S. Cupertino Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297
116 Larry A. landrum 6217 Alta Monte Ave NE, Albuquerque, NH 87110
90 Lavern Tsosie 6709 Prairie RD NE Apt 613 Albuquerque, NM 87109
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
