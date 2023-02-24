NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on March 14th, 2023 at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
C113 Steven L Matz 1904 Lead Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
A146 Kimberly Mahan 1201 3rd st nw, Albuquerque, NM 87102
D14 Melvin Martinez 7121 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
B123 Danielle Herrera PO Box 40284, Albuquerque, NM 87196
C52 Marcos Chavez 1205 Madeira Dr SE, Apt.213, Albuquerque, NM 87108
B194 Chris Bernal 1809 1/2 Arno ST SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: