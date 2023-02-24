NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM to satisfy a lien on March 14, 2023 at approx. 1:30 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
C06 Curtis Warren, 608 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124;
D12 Paul D Schwab, 550 E. 105th st., 302, Kansas City , MO 64131;
E51 Kristyn Gomez, 2114 Hoffman DR NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110;
P21 Douglas Meagher, 1118 Fruit NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102;
P97 kevin files, 7700 W Aspera blvd, APT 3066, Glendale, AZ 85308.
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: