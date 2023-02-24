NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2022 Honda Grom MC (frame only) VIN MLHJC9210N5003767.
No license plate.
Last known registered owner is Marcus Anthony Campos of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1372.39. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
