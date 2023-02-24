NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2015 Dodge Challenger VIN 2C3CDZBT1FH717853. NM license plate 641TAJ.
Last known registered owner is Kristofferson Jerimiah Stuart of Hobbs, NM. In the amount of $1840.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
