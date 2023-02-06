PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S. Solano Dr, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W. Picacho Ave, Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, in Las Cruces, NM, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding February 1 through February 25, 2023. Units for consideration: At Solano: SF05: Angela Moreno, 853 Luna St., Las Cruces, NM 88001; sofas, toys, portable washing machine, beds, furniture, misc; At Picacho: P022: Nesha Sowers, 1955 S Colorado Apt 31, Las Cruces, NM 88001; household items, coolers, bins, bags, misc; P056 & P064: Mistry Norris, 6142 Pecan Lane, Las Cruces, NM 88011; furniture, clothing, tools, bicycles, drums, lots of misc; At Dona Ana: DA23: Brea Rankin, 600 Colorado St. Apt 30, Las Cruces, NM 88001; furniture, med equipment, rugs, misc.
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2023
Storage Sale
