SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2023 00920
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Shané Maria Northcutt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shané Maria Northcutt, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Shané Maria Northcutt
Proposed Name
Shana Maria Acosta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 30th day of March 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shané Northcutt
Shané Northcutt
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
