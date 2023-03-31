STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 01387
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Victoria J. Delgado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Amada Elena House Kyrie Raquan House
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victoria J. Delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Kyrie Raquan Delgado-House
Proposed Name
Kyrie Raquan House
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Victoria J. Delgado
Victoria J. Delgado
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2023
No. CV 2023 01387
