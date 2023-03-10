STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV- 2023-00391
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CANDELARIO ARCE NAVARRO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CANDELARIO ARCE NAVARRO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Candelario Arce Navarro
Proposed Name
Candelaria Arce Navarro
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the day of 3rd day of April, 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm. Telephonic hearing: call 800/747-5150, enter access code: 3650816.
Respectfully submitted:
/s/ Ariana Burks
Ariana Burks,
Attorney for Petitioner
1117 Stanford Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
[email protected]
505-277-1415
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
