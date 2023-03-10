STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-CV-2023-00853
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
SAUL RODRIGUEZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Saul Rodriguez, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein they seeks to change their name as follows:
Current Name
Saul Rodriguez
Proposed Name
Peaches Metztli León
Date of Birth
11/10/1978
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, Second Judicial District Court Judge, on the 3rd day April, 2023, at the hour of 1:40 p.m. This hearing will be held by telephone. All participants shall call 800/747-5150, enter access code: 3650816.
Respectfully Submitted:
KOHLER LAW PC
/s/ Hannah Kohler
Hannah Kohler
12231 Academy Rd NE
Suite 301 #210
Albuquerque, NM 87111
505-750-8084
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
