STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 01151
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Santos Maestas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Santos Maestas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Santos Maestas
Proposed Name
Gilbert Santos Maestas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 30th day of March 2023, at the hour of 2:10 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gilbert S Maestas
Santos Maestas
HCS Pub. March 3, 10, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 01151
STATE OF NEW MEXICO