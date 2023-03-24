Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 19th day of April, 2023 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.Storageauctions.com. Z Storage 4600 Lincoln Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 24 ,McDowell ,Lisa 6456 Grayson Hills Dr NE, Rio Rancho NM 87144 Boxes, Toys, clothes ,Racks, Misc
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
