“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
J01 – David Sena, 6016 gonzales rd sw, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, Power washer, tool box, bags
J11 – David A Campbell, 13901 Central Ave NE #338, Albuquerque, NM, 87123, Mirror, Boxes, Bike Tires, Electronics,tires, bed rails, totes, bags
J79 – YVETTE M BUTLER, P O BOX 243, ORANGEBURG,, SC, 29116, totes, small table
L18 – MICHELLE HEMOVICH-STRATTA, 1700 MARKET ST NW APT 201, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, totes and boxes
N24 – BRIAN K STINNETT, 2600 AMERICARE COURT APT #10206, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, Washer, Dryer, toys, Boxes, Bags
I45 – Evelyn Benally, 2951 Quail Pointe Dr NW, Albuquerque, nm, 87120, totes, chairs, furniture
J48 – Melissa Maldonado, 2540 Del Sur Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, bags, boxes, luggage, totes, heater
O59 – Syrenity Ramirez, 1415 Sumerfield Pl, Albulquerque, NM, 87121, vacuum, bed, furniture, microwave, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.