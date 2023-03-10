NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY MAR. 284TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY MAR. 31ST, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 36,262,270,327,538,579,661(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 236
CINDY M HALL
8380 W. EMILE ZOLA AVE
PEORIA, AZ 85385
Unit items consist of: Totes, Boxes, Mattress, Bed frames, water jugs, misc. items
UNIT 262
JAVIER CHAVEZ
1400 DIANA MAURA
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Bikes, TV, Boxes, Printer, misc. items
UNIT 270
BILLY D MEDLIN
301 UNIVERSITY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Totes, Clothes, Tools, Boxes, Bas, misc. items
UNIT 327
BRANDY LOUGHBOROUGH
1010 LUNA ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Totes, Boxes, Luggage, Electronics, misc. items
UNIT 538
NORMA HERNANDEZ
215 S. MARTINEZ ST
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Totes, Bags, Mattress, misc. items.
UNIT 579
JACQUELINE OTERO
3500 FOOTHILLS APT. E21
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Grill, Mattresses, Totes, Boxes, misc. items
UNIT 661
CHELSEY HINKLE
1430 S. TELSHOR A4
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Chairs, Tires, Sm. Tools, Totes, Sm. couch, misc. items
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE